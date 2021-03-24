NCAA Football: West Virginia hires former Penn State OC Kirk Ciarrocca

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Penn State and Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has been hired as an offensive analyst at West Virginia.

West Virginia coach Neal Brown announced Ciarrocca's hiring Tuesday.

Ciarrocca spent last season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Nittany Lions before being fired in January. Penn State started 0-5 before winning its final four games.

The Lewisberry native, who went to Red Land High School in the 1980s, was replaced immediately at Penn State by Mike Yurcich, who served as the offensive coordinator for Texas in 2020 under Tom Herman and was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ohio State in 2019.

Penn State's offense was middle of the road in the Big Ten last year, averaging 5.5 yards per play as QB Sean Clifford regressed from his 2019 self, rotating with Will Levis in the second half of the season.

Ciarrocca had the same roles in the three years before that at Minnesota. The Golden Gophers posted a 10-win regular season in 2019, when Ciarrocca was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the nation.