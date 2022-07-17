NBA Summer League: Shippensburg University grad Dustin Sleva starts for Warriors in Las Vegas finale

Shippensburg University graduate Dustin Sleva scored two points for the Golden State Warriors during an 87-77 loss to the Washington Wizards in an NBA Las Vegas Summer League finale Sunday night at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Sleva started for Golden State and played 11 minutes, 24 seconds for the Warriors Sunday, shooting 1 for 1 from the floor while collecting two rebounds, one steal and one assist to one turnover.

In four Las Vegas Summer League games, Sleva netted 11 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 0 for 5 from 3-point range. He totaled 13 rebounds, two assists, four steals, five turnovers and two blocks.

The Warriors led 42-37 at halftime of Sunday’s game and led by as many as 12 points in the second half, but the Wizards stormed back, outscoring Golden State 26-8 in the final period. The Warriors went 1-4 in Las Vegas Summer League games.

First 5⃣ for the #SummerDubs ▪️ Mac McClung▪️ Kalob Ledoux▪️ Lester Quinones▪️ Dustin Sleva▪️ James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/zMJtD9wnwG — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 17, 2022

Golden State Summer League schedule

Friday, July 7

Knicks 101, Warriors 88 (Box Score)

Sunday, July 10

Warriors 86, Spurs 85 (Box Score)

Tuesday, July 12

Celtics 103, Warriors 92 (Box Score)

Friday, July 15

Thunder 90, Warriors 82 - Sleva DNP (Box Score)

Sunday, July 17

Wizards 87, Warriors 77 (Box Score)