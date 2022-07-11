 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NBA Summer League: Shippensburg grad Dustin Sleva's 'and one' aids Warriors in win over Spurs

Dustin Sleva 1

Shippensburg’s Dustin Sleva, center, shoots for two points in front of University of Pitt-Johnstown’s Rasaun Mosley, left, and A.J. Leahey during his time at Shippensburg University. 

 Photo courtesy of SU Sports Info

Shippensburg University alumnus Dustin Sleva pulled in six rebounds and scored three points for the Golden State Warriors in an 86-85 win over the San Antonio Spurs Sunday in a Las Vegas Summer League game at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center.

Sleva played 16 minutes, 16 seconds, shooting 1 of 3 from the floor and converting his only free-throw attempt of the night. He also registered two fouls and committed one turnover. 

A Jonathan Kuminga free throw with eight seconds left clinched the one-point victory for the Warriors, who evened their Las Vegas Summer League record at 1-1. Kuminga led all scorers with 28 points while Mac Mclung added 22.

Sleva's lone field goal came on deft move inside during a driving layup with 2:48 remaining in the third quarter. He drew a foul and converted the free throw, cutting a Golden State deficit to 11 points at 64-53.

Blake Wesley led the Spurs with 22 points.

The Warriors are scheduled to continue their Summer League schedule Tuesday against the Boston Celtics at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

Golden State Summer League schedule

Friday

NBA: Shippensburg University grad Dustin Sleva 'setting the blueprint' in Summer League opportunity with Warriors
NBA Summer League: Shippensburg grad Dustin Sleva clocks in for Warriors in loss to Knicks

Knicks 101, Warriors 88 (Box Score)

Sunday

Warriors 86, Spurs 85 (Box Score)

Tuesday

vs. Celtics, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, July 15

vs. Thunder, 4 p.m., ESPN

College Basketball: Shippensburg men and women, Jan. 18 vs. East Stroudsburg

