NBA Summer League: Shippensburg grad Dustin Sleva's 'and one' aids Warriors in win over Spurs

Sentinel Staff
Shippensburg University alumnus Dustin Sleva pulled in six rebounds and scored three points for the Golden State Warriors in an 86-85 win over the San Antonio Spurs Sunday in a Las Vegas Summer League game at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center.
Sleva played 16 minutes, 16 seconds, shooting 1 of 3 from the floor and converting his only free-throw attempt of the night. He also registered two fouls and committed one turnover.
A Jonathan Kuminga free throw with eight seconds left clinched the one-point victory for the Warriors, who evened their Las Vegas Summer League record at 1-1. Kuminga led all scorers with 28 points while Mac Mclung added 22.
Sleva's lone field goal came on deft move inside during a driving layup with 2:48 remaining in the third quarter. He drew a foul and converted the free throw, cutting a Golden State deficit to 11 points at 64-53.
Blake Wesley led the Spurs with 22 points.
The Warriors are scheduled to continue their Summer League schedule Tuesday against the Boston Celtics at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.
Golden State Summer League schedule
Knicks 101, Warriors 88 (
) Box Score
Warriors 86, Spurs 85 (
) Box Score
vs. Celtics, 5 p.m., ESPN2
vs. Thunder, 4 p.m., ESPN
AbeMassaley.web.291.jpg
Shippensburg's Abe Massaley drives for a bucket.
AntonioKellem.web.336.jpg
Shippensburg's Antonio Kellem takes it to the basket.
Celebrate.Postgame.web.265.jpg
Antonio Kellem (0) and Dustin Sleva celebrate Shippensburg's overtime victory.
Celebrate.Postgame.web.266.jpg
Shippensburg beat East Stroudsburg 86-82 in overtime Wednesday night.
ChaniceLee.web.136.jpg
Shippensburg's Chanice Lee looks for an opening.
CoachFite.Timeout.web.627.jpg
Shippensburg head coach Chris Fite chats with his team during a timeout.
ColleenYoung.web.660.jpg
Shippensburg's Colleen Young looks for room to drive.
ColleenYoung.web.728.jpg
Shippensburg's Colleen Young drives for a bucket.
Crowd.web.571.jpg
Dustin Sleva converts for Shippensburg.
DustinSleva.OT.web.207.jpg
Dustin Sleva concentrates on a shot for Shippensburg.
DustinSleva.web.105.jpg
Dustin Sleva lets a shot go for Shippensburg.
DustinSleva.web.317.jpg
Dustin Sleva drives for Shippensburg.
DustinSleva.web.494.jpg
Dustin Sleva works inside for Shippensburg.
HaleyScullion.web.992.jpg
Haley Scullion drives for Shippensburg.
JohnCastello.web.235.jpg
John Castello scores for Shippensburg.
JustinMcCarthur.OT.web.254.jpg
Justin McCarthur shoots from the free-throw line for Shippensburg.
JustinMcCarthur.web.244.jpg
Justin McCarthur works inside for Shippensburg.
KristinMcGeough.web.576.jpg
Kristin McGeough prepares to make a move for Shippensburg.
LaurenGold.web.636.jpg
Lauren Gold goes up for two for Shippensburg.
LoganSnyder.D.web.94.jpg
Logan Snyder, left, comes up with a steal for Shippensburg.
LoganSnyder.web.478.jpg
Logan Snyder puts up a shot for Shippensburg.
MorganGriffith.web.496.jpg
Morgan Griffith drives inside for Shippensburg.
MorganGriffith.web.810.jpg
Shippensburg's Morgan Griffith finds the opener player.
StephanieKnauer.web.514.JPG
Stephanie Knauer drives for Shippensburg.
