NBA Summer League: Shippensburg grad Dustin Sleva clocks in for Warriors in loss to Knicks

In his Las Vegas Summer League debut, Shippensburg University alum Dustin Sleva scored four points for the Golden State Warriors in a 101-88 loss to the New York Knicks Friday night at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center.

Sleva, who had spent four years with Paris Basketball after his college career with the Raiders, saw 12 minutes, 23 seconds of game action Friday. He also collected three rebounds, distributed a pair of assists to one turnover and registered a block and a steal. He shot 2 of 4 from the field and missed a pair of 3-point attempts.

Quentin Grimes scored 24 points to pace the Knicks, who pulled away in the second half after leading 45-42 at halftime.

Golden State's Moses Moody led all players with 34 points.

The Warriors' Summer League schedule continues Sunday with a game against the Spurs scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Golden State Summer League schedule

Friday

Knicks 101, Warriors 88 (Box Score)

Sunday

vs. Spurs, 4:30 p.m., NBA TV

Tuesday

vs. Celtics, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, July 15

vs. Thunder, 4 p.m., ESPN