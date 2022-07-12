 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NBA Summer League: Shippensburg grad Dustin Sleva checks back in with Warriors against Celtics

  • Updated
  • 0
Dustin Sleva 1

Shippensburg’s Dustin Sleva, center, shoots for two points in front of University of Pitt-Johnstown’s Rasaun Mosley, left, and A.J. Leahey during his time at Shippensburg University. 

 Photo courtesy of SU Sports Info

Shippensburg University alumnus Dustin Sleva scored two points and grabbed two rebounds for the Golden State Warriors in a 103-92 loss to the Boston Celtics Tuesday in NBA Summer League action at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sleva played 15 minutes, 18 seconds where he also swiped a steal, recorded an assist and shot 1 of 2 from the field. Tuesday’s appearance was Sleva’s third with the reigning NBA champs, having seen time against the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs last week.

The Celtics received a team-high 24 points from Justin Jackson in the win while Golden State was paced by 29 points from Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors moved to 1-2 in summer league play with the loss. 

Sleva’s summer league slate continues Friday when the Warriors face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 4 p.m.

Golden State Summer League schedule

Friday

NBA: Shippensburg University grad Dustin Sleva 'setting the blueprint' in Summer League opportunity with Warriors
NBA Summer League: Shippensburg grad Dustin Sleva clocks in for Warriors in loss to Knicks

Knicks 101, Warriors 88 (Box Score)

People are also reading…

Sunday

Warriors 86, Spurs 85 (Box Score)

Tuesday

Celtics 103, Warriors 92 (Box Score)

Friday, July 15

vs. Thunder, 4 p.m., ESPN

College Basketball: Shippensburg men and women, Jan. 18 vs. East Stroudsburg

1 of 24
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods slams LIV golfers who 'turned their back' on the sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News