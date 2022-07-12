NBA Summer League: Shippensburg grad Dustin Sleva checks back in with Warriors against Celtics

Sentinel Staff
Shippensburg University alumnus Dustin Sleva scored two points and grabbed two rebounds for the Golden State Warriors in a 103-92 loss to the Boston Celtics Tuesday in NBA Summer League action at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sleva played 15 minutes, 18 seconds where he also swiped a steal, recorded an assist and shot 1 of 2 from the field. Tuesday’s appearance was Sleva’s third with the reigning NBA champs, having seen time against the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs last week.
The Celtics received a team-high 24 points from Justin Jackson in the win while Golden State was paced by 29 points from Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors moved to 1-2 in summer league play with the loss.
Sleva’s summer league slate continues Friday when the Warriors face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 4 p.m.
Golden State Summer League schedule
Knicks 101, Warriors 88 (
) Box Score
Warriors 86, Spurs 85 (
) Box Score
Celtics 103, Warriors 92 (
) Box Score
vs. Thunder, 4 p.m., ESPN
