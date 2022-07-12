NBA Summer League: Shippensburg grad Dustin Sleva checks back in with Warriors against Celtics

Shippensburg University alumnus Dustin Sleva scored two points and grabbed two rebounds for the Golden State Warriors in a 103-92 loss to the Boston Celtics Tuesday in NBA Summer League action at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sleva played 15 minutes, 18 seconds where he also swiped a steal, recorded an assist and shot 1 of 2 from the field. Tuesday’s appearance was Sleva’s third with the reigning NBA champs, having seen time against the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs last week.

The Celtics received a team-high 24 points from Justin Jackson in the win while Golden State was paced by 29 points from Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors moved to 1-2 in summer league play with the loss.

Sleva’s summer league slate continues Friday when the Warriors face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 4 p.m.

