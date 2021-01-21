'My journey, my reality': Cedar Cliff grad Adam Breneman has lived a few football lives already. And now he's coaching at Arizona State

Breneman said he always had an interest in coaching, and cited Franklin, former PSU coach Bill O’Brien and former UMass head coach and current Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple as influences. So he drove back up to State College and spoke with Franklin for an hour.

The Nittany Lions didn’t have an opening, but Franklin recommended Breneman to ASU.

“I decided during that season in 2019 this was the time — if I wanted to do it, I had to do it now,” he said. “I’m 24, I have time. This isn’t the jump you can make when you’re 30 with a family. I thought this was good timing.”

So much of football, especially coaching, comes down to knowing the right people — which he had in Connolly and Franklin — and timing, Breneman said.

And the same can be said of recruiting, which Breneman has learned to enjoy, along with coaching up players not much younger than him.

“I’ve just kind of had a knack at it,” he said. “It helps being young, it helps being able to relate, but also just being willing to work at it, and you gotta love to do it, you gotta love recruiting. And I enjoy just because you get to develop relationships, you get to know young men. Hopefully, when they come to your program you get to watch them flourish, which is the most important part.”