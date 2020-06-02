'My heart is broken': Penn State's James Franklin, AD speak out as protests continue across country

Penn State football head coach James Franklin and athletic director Sandy Barbour were among the major sports figures in the country to release statements over the weekend as protests continued across the country.
The last few days have seen pro sports leagues, teams, coaches and athletes release statements, but two of the most prominent figures in State College were among the first to speak out.
That continued Tuesday, with Barbour and Penn State football tweeting #BlackOutTuesday with a blank black image, a social media movement formed in response to a string of recent deaths of African Americans at the hands of current and former police officers a week after the death of George Floyd, the latest high-profile incident of a black man killed by a police officer.
Barbour and Franklin’s statements came over the weekend.
#BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/oKVhm4ocY9— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 2, 2020
Franklin released a statement Saturday, saying in part: “My heart is broken, my beliefs have been challenged and my emotions are raw. These senseless deaths are a symptom of a larger problem and in moments like this, silence is deafening indifference.
“Our country is at a critical point and it’s imperative when the road is bumpy, the path convoluted, the reality heartbreaking, we remember who and what We Are.”
Barbour said she was “motivated” in part by Franklin’s words a day later, releasing her own statement on Twitter that read in part: “What is happening all over America is an unspeakable tragedy. But it must be spoken. It must be spoken by every last one of us who believe and know these injustices must stop. Every student, every employee, every human soul in the care of a leader must feel safe. It is the number one priority of leadership. We know we must be better and we must do better.”
We Are ... ONETEAM pic.twitter.com/trEB4tVCB7— Sandy Barbour (@SandyB_PSUAD) May 31, 2020
More teams in recent days have released sometimes milquetoast, sometimes powerful statements.
Locally, the Hershey Bears retweeted an AHL tweet Tuesday that said they stand “together with all who oppose racism and injustice in our society,” adding the #BlackOutTuesday image as well.
The NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins shared the #BlackOutTuesday image, but both were met with swarms of anger. Washington’s nickname is a controversial racial term; the 49ers parted with former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a central sports figure in the Black Lives Matter movement who has not been employed by a team since 2016. The NFL recently settled a lawsuit with Kaepernick, who alleged the league colluded to blackball him.
Among local high schools, Cedar Cliff High School tweeted: “Acts of racism, bullying, etc. go against all we stand for at Cedar Cliff, and it is clear our efforts have not been enough. We have work to do to ensure that EVERYONE feels respected.”
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!