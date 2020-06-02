'My heart is broken': Penn State's James Franklin, AD speak out as protests continue across country

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Penn State football head coach James Franklin and athletic director Sandy Barbour were among the major sports figures in the country to release statements over the weekend as protests continued across the country.

The last few days have seen pro sports leagues, teams, coaches and athletes release statements, but two of the most prominent figures in State College were among the first to speak out.

That continued Tuesday, with Barbour and Penn State football tweeting #BlackOutTuesday with a blank black image, a social media movement formed in response to a string of recent deaths of African Americans at the hands of current and former police officers a week after the death of George Floyd, the latest high-profile incident of a black man killed by a police officer.

Barbour and Franklin’s statements came over the weekend.

Franklin released a statement Saturday, saying in part: “My heart is broken, my beliefs have been challenged and my emotions are raw. These senseless deaths are a symptom of a larger problem and in moments like this, silence is deafening indifference.

“Our country is at a critical point and it’s imperative when the road is bumpy, the path convoluted, the reality heartbreaking, we remember who and what We Are.”