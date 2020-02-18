MLB: Chicago White Sox prospect Hunter Schryver to undergo Tommy John surgery

Chicago White Sox prospect Hunter Schryver is set to undergo Tommy John surgery Thursday, according to The Athletic reporter James Fegan on Twitter.

The former Cumberland Valley and Villanova pitcher will miss at least the entire 2020 season recovering from the injury to his ulnar collateral ligament.

The left-hander was recently added to the list of 27 White Sox spring training non-roster invitees. He was acquired by the White Sox in 2018 from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Schryver pitched in 11 games for the triple-A Charlotte Knights, allowing 16 hits and 13 runs with an 8.56 ERA. For the double-A Birmingham Barons, he went 3-2 in 30 appearances, allowed 47 hits and 19 runs, and accumulated a 2.77 ERA.

