Minor League Baseball: Senators suffer third straight loss to Erie

Wilson Garcia and Brady Lindsly each cranked out a home run, but the Harrisburg Senators suffered their third straight setback to the Erie SeaWolves Thursday night in a 7-6 decision at FNB Field.

Erie paced its win with three runs in the third and another trio in the seventh. A single dash in the sixth ultimately separated the visitors. Wenceel Perez led the SeaWolves’ charge with a 2 for 3 night, including two doubles and a pair of RBIs. Adam Wolf pitched two shutout innings in relief to secure the win.

For the Senators, starting pitcher Jake Irvin fired his best and deepest outing of the season. The Harrisburg right-hander spun six innings where scattered four hits on four runs (three earned) and struck out five. Andrew Lee recorded the loss after giving up three earned runs in two frames of relief.

Despite the loss, the Harrisburg bats exploded for 10 hits, punctuated by Garcia and Lindsly’s round-trippers. In addition to the pair of long balls, Justin Connell smacked a pair of doubles, drove in two runs and posted once. Jack Dunn and Garcia also doubled in the outing.

The Senators have dropped eight of their 10 games against Erie this season. The teams have nine head-to-head matchups remaining on the schedule, all at FNB Field. The teams return to action Friday with a 7 p.m. first pitch.