 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Sentinel is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory
Harrisburg Senators

Minor League Baseball: Harrisburg Senators stymied in 6-0 shutout to Altoona

  • 0
Harrisburg Senators logo 2022

A night removed from cranking out nine runs, the Harrisburg Senators’ bats were stymied Friday night, as the Altoona Curve blanked the visitors 6-0 at PNG Field.

The Senators mustered all of two hits, a 10-hit decrease from the day prior. Four Altoona pitchers combined to throw the two-hit shutout.

Ronald Herrera, who made his first start since returning off the injured list, worked four innings for the Sens. Despite a second-inning two-run home run, Herrera was consistent on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out a pair. Brian Gonzalez, Richard Guasch and Edgar Garcia combined for the remaining five frames, with Guasch tagged for the other four runs.

Jake Alu laced a double in the sixth inning which broke up the Curve’s no-hit bid. Gilbert Lara also knocked a single in the seventh. With Friday’s win, Altoona leads the season series 8-5.

Harrisburg and Altoona are back in action Saturday for Game 5 of the six-game series. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News