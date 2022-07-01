Minor League Baseball: Harrisburg Senators stymied in 6-0 shutout to Altoona

A night removed from cranking out nine runs, the Harrisburg Senators’ bats were stymied Friday night, as the Altoona Curve blanked the visitors 6-0 at PNG Field.

The Senators mustered all of two hits, a 10-hit decrease from the day prior. Four Altoona pitchers combined to throw the two-hit shutout.

Ronald Herrera, who made his first start since returning off the injured list, worked four innings for the Sens. Despite a second-inning two-run home run, Herrera was consistent on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out a pair. Brian Gonzalez, Richard Guasch and Edgar Garcia combined for the remaining five frames, with Guasch tagged for the other four runs.

Jake Alu laced a double in the sixth inning which broke up the Curve’s no-hit bid. Gilbert Lara also knocked a single in the seventh. With Friday’s win, Altoona leads the season series 8-5.

Harrisburg and Altoona are back in action Saturday for Game 5 of the six-game series. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

