 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harrisburg Senators

Minor League Baseball: Harrisburg Senators' losing streak reaches season-high 7 in 3-1 loss to Akron

  • Updated
  • 0
Harrisburg Senators 30th Logo

The Harrisburg Senators’ 30th season logo.

 Photos provided by Harrisburg Senators

The Harrisburg Senators’ bullpen flourished but three early runs lifted the Akron RubberDucks to a 3-1 win Friday at Canal Park. The loss extends Harrisburg’s skid to seven games, the club’s longest losing stretch this season.

The relief of Richard Guasch, Andrew Lee and Zach Brzykcy combined for five innings for the Sens, issuing one hit and a walk while striking out five batters. Steven Fuentes got the ball to start and worked three innings, where he surrendered two runs on four knocks and three free passes. Guasch allowed the other tally, a fifth-inning blast from George Valera.

Drew Millas accounted for Harrisburg’s limited production, notching an RBI and two singles on the night. Jake Alu also sprayed two hits, including a double.

Harrisburg gets another shot at the RubberDucks Saturday in Game 5 of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. With Friday’s win, Akron retained its lead in the division.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News