Minor League Baseball: Harrisburg Senators' losing streak reaches season-high 7 in 3-1 loss to Akron

The Harrisburg Senators’ bullpen flourished but three early runs lifted the Akron RubberDucks to a 3-1 win Friday at Canal Park. The loss extends Harrisburg’s skid to seven games, the club’s longest losing stretch this season.

The relief of Richard Guasch, Andrew Lee and Zach Brzykcy combined for five innings for the Sens, issuing one hit and a walk while striking out five batters. Steven Fuentes got the ball to start and worked three innings, where he surrendered two runs on four knocks and three free passes. Guasch allowed the other tally, a fifth-inning blast from George Valera.

Drew Millas accounted for Harrisburg’s limited production, notching an RBI and two singles on the night. Jake Alu also sprayed two hits, including a double.

Harrisburg gets another shot at the RubberDucks Saturday in Game 5 of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. With Friday’s win, Akron retained its lead in the division.

