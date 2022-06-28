Minor League Baseball: Harrisburg Senators drop 8-3 decision to Altoona

The Harrisburg Senators’ start to the second half of the season Tuesday resulted in a 8-3 loss to the Altoona Curve at PNG Field.

Justin Connell was a bright spot for the Sens as he orbited a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Jackson Cluff also sprayed two singles and Jake Alu collected his 20th double of the season.

Luis Reyes struggled in his start, permitting all eight runs across 1 2/3 innings. Danny Dopico and Francys Peguero shut down the Curve the rest of the way through, combining for 6 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out eight.

With the second half of the season underway, Harrisburg angles to clinch a playoff berth. Somerset and Richmond claimed the first-half crowns.

Harrisburg and Altoona are back at PNG Field Wednesday for Game 2 of a six-game series. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

