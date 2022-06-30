 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harrisburg Senators

Minor League Baseball: Harrisburg Senators bounce back with 9-3 win over Altoona

  • Updated
  • 0
Harrisburg Senators 30th Logo

The Harrisburg Senators’ 30th season logo.

 Photos provided by Harrisburg Senators

The Harrisburg Senators got back on track Thursday night, defeating the Altoona Curve 9-3 at PNG Field.

The Senators thrust the game open with a seven-run seventh inning and snapped a one-run deficit after trailing 3-2. In the pivotal seventh frame, Harrisburg sent 12 batters to the plate and was aided by three Altoona errors.

Wilson Garcia paced the Sens’ offensive assault with three hits and drove in two runs. Gilbert Lara also managed two hits with three RBIs and Jackson Cluff touched home twice and slashed a 2 for 4 batting line, including a run-scoring triple.

On the mound, eight walks didn’t come back to bite the Senators. Starter Steven Fuentes accounted for six of the free passes across five innings of work but surrendered just one run. The Curve were able to jump on reliever Reid Schaller for two runs in the sixth before Andrew Lee and Zach Brzykcy combined for the final three scoreless frames.

Harrisburg aims to even the series with the Curve Friday in Game 4 of the six-game series. First pitch from Altoona is scheduled for 6 p.m.

