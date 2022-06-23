Minor League Baseball: Harrisburg drops 6th straight in 8-2 affair against Akron

The Harrisburg Senators jumped out to an early lead Thursday off a Wilson Garcia home run, but the lead vanished quickly as the Akron RubberDucks attacked the Senators bullpen and secured an 8-2 win at Canal Park.

Akron posted three runs in both the sixth and eighth innings and scored twice in the fourth to accent its win. With the loss, Harrisburg is mired in a six-game skid.

Along with Garcia’s second-inning solo shot, Andrew Young swung for the fences in the ninth, nailing his second home run of the series. Young also notched a single, just one of four hits from the Sens Thursday. Brady Lindsly accounted for the other knock, an eighth-inning single.

Five of Akron’s eight runs came off reliever Francys Peguero and Edgar Garcia surrendered three. Ronald Herrera, recently off the injured list, pitched three scoreless frames. Brian Gonzalez only saw one batter and induced a fly out.

Harrisburg angles to get back in the win column Friday in Game 4 of the six-game series. First pitched from Canal Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0