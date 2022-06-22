Minor League Baseball: 11-run seventh inning rockets Akron past Harrisburg, 17-2

Eleven RubberDucks crossed home plate in the seventh inning and Akron blitzed the Harrisburg Senators 17-2 Wednesday at Canal Park. The loss is Harrisburg’s fifth straight.

Three of four Harrisburg pitchers were tagged for at least four runs Wednesday, excluding Danny Dopico who surrendered two (one earned). Across the four arms, Akron belted out 16 hits and drew eight walks. The RubberDucks also scored a combined five runs across innings three-five and added a tally in the first.

While the Harrisburg pitching staff struggled to find its rhythm, the same went for the Sens’ offense. Harrisburg didn’t place a dash in the run column until the ninth inning, when the game was well out of reach. The Senators recorded seven hits with four coming off reliever Robert Broom, who permitted the two runs.

Seven different Sens knocked a hit and Jackson Cluff and Jecksson Flores accounted for one RBI apiece. RubberDucks starting pitcher Joey Cantillo worked five innings Wednesday and allowed one hit, issued four walks and struck out three.

Harrisburg and Akron square off again from Canal Park Thursday for Game 3 of a six-game set. The Senators look to right the ship after falling to 28-37 on the season with Wednesday’s loss.

