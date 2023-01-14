Mid-Penn boys basketball standings through Jan. 14

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball standings through games played Jan. 14.
The Bulldogs held off Kutztown 41-38 in the championship game of the inaugural Spartan Holiday Tournament at York Tech.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Team Division Overall Cumberland Valley 7-0 13-0 State College 6-0 12-1 Central Dauphin 4-3 5-7 Chambersburg 3-4 8-5 CD East 3-4 4-5 Altoona 3-4 5-9 Carlisle 2-5 8-6 Harrisburg 0-7 0-10 KEYSTONE DIVISION
Team Division Overall Mechanicsburg 6-1 10-3 Milton Hershey 5-1 6-1 Hershey 5-2 8-4
Red Land
4-3
9-5
Palmyra 3-4 7-6 Cedar Cliff 3-4 5-6 Lower Dauphin 2-5 4-6 Mifflin County 0-7 1-13 COLONIAL DIVISION
Team Division Overall Waynesboro 8-0 13-1 Greencastle 6-2 9-5 Shippensburg 6-2 7-5 Gettysburg 5-2 7-5 Northern 3-5 5-8 Big Spring 2-5 8-5 James Buchanan 1-6 1-13 West Perry 0-8 1-13 CAPITAL DIVISION
Team Division Overall Trinity 6-0 9-2 Bishop McDevitt 6-1 8-2 Middletown 5-2 8-5 Boiling Springs 4-3 5-8 Steel-High 2-4 4-4 East Pennsboro 2-5 4-7 Camp Hill 1-6 2-11 Susquehanna Twp. 0-6 0-10
Photos: Cumberland Valley boys basketball drops Selinsgrove in Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament opener
Cumberland Valley's Kip Gottleib, center, drives to the basket between Selinsgrove's Gabriel Paulhamus, left, and Luke Piecuch, right, during the second quarter of the first round of the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Tzuriel Ogunnaike, left, shoots for two points over top of Selinsgrove's Blake Haddon, right, during the second quarter of the first round of the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's JD Hunter hits a three point shot during the first quarter of the first round against Selinsgrove in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's JD Hunter, left, drives around Selinsgrove's Valentino Barillaro during the first quarter of the first round of the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's JD Hunter, center, gets tangled up with Selinsgrove's Gavin Bastian, left, and Blake Haddon, right, during the first quarter of the first round of the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Dylan Levis, left, shoots over top of Selinsgrove's Ries Naugle, right, during the first quarter of the first round of the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Tzuriel Ogunnaike shoots for two points during the second quarter of the first round against Selinsgrove in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Nolan Gilbert, front, looks for room around Selinsgrove's Spencer George, back, during the first quarter of the first round of the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Kip Gottleib, right, shoots over top of Selinsgrove's Luke Piecuch, front, during the second quarter of the first round of the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Nolan Buzalka right, shoots for two points in front of Selinsgrove's Gavin Bastian during the second quarter of the first round of the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!