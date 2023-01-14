 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball

Mid-Penn boys basketball standings through Jan. 14

Big Spring Shippesnburg 3.JPG

Shippensburg's Jackson Stought, left, throws the ball back in bounds in front of Big Spring's Brexton Heckendorn, right, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial game Friday night at Big Spring High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball standings through games played Jan. 14.

The Bulldogs held off Kutztown 41-38 in the championship game of the inaugural Spartan Holiday Tournament at York Tech.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 Cumberland Valley    7-0   13-0
 State College   6-0   12-1
 Central Dauphin   4-3   5-7
 Chambersburg   3-4   8-5
 CD East   3-4   4-5
 Altoona   3-4   5-9
 Carlisle   2-5   8-6
 Harrisburg   0-7   0-10

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Mechanicsburg    6-1    10-3
 Milton Hershey     5-1    6-1
 Hershey    5-2    8-4

 Red Land

    4-3

    9-5

 Palmyra    3-4    7-6
 Cedar Cliff    3-4   5-6
 Lower Dauphin    2-5   4-6
 Mifflin County    0-7   1-13

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Waynesboro     8-0    13-1
 Greencastle     6-2    9-5
  Shippensburg     6-2    7-5
 Gettysburg     5-2    7-5
 Northern     3-5    5-8
 Big Spring     2-5    8-5
 James Buchanan     1-6    1-13
 West Perry     0-8    1-13

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Trinity     6-0    9-2
 Bishop McDevitt     6-1    8-2
 Middletown     5-2    8-5
 Boiling Springs     4-3    5-8
 Steel-High     2-4    4-4
 East Pennsboro     2-5    4-7
 Camp Hill     1-6    2-11
 Susquehanna Twp.     0-6    0-10

 

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 


