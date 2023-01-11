 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball

Mid-Penn boys basketball standings through Jan. 11

Carlisle Northern 7.JPG

Northern's Ryan Wagner, center, looks for room around Carlisle's Julian Christopher, left, and Jeremiah Snyder during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn crossover game on Wednesday night at Northern High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball standings through games played Jan. 11.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 Cumberland Valley    6-0   12-0
 State College   6-0   12-1
 Chambersburg   3-3   8-4
 CD East   3-3   4-4
 Central Dauphin   3-3   4-7
 Altoona   3-4   5-9
 Carlisle   1-5   7-6
 Harrisburg   0-6   0-9

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Milton Hershey    5-0    6-0
 Mechanicsburg     5-1    9-3
 Hershey    4-2    7-3

 Palmyra

    3-3

    7-5

 Red Land    3-3    8-5
 Lower Dauphin    2-4   4-5
 Cedar Cliff    2-4   4-6
 Mifflin County    0-6   1-12

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Waynesboro     7-0    12-1
 Greencastle     5-2    8-5
  Shippensburg     5-2    6-5
 Gettysburg     4-2    6-5
 Northern     3-4    5-7
 Big Spring     2-4    8-4
 James Buchanan     1-5    1-12
 West Perry     0-7    1-12

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Trinity     6-0    9-2
 Bishop McDevitt     5-1    7-2
 Middletown     4-2    7-5
 Boiling Springs     3-3    4-8
 Steel-High     2-4    4-4
 East Pennsboro     2-4    4-6
 Camp Hill     1-5    2-10
 Susquehanna Twp.     0-5    0-9

Friday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at CD East, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mifflin County at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

 

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
