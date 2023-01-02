 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball

Mid-Penn boys basketball standings through Jan. 1

CV Selinsgrove 1.JPG

Cumberland Valley's Nolan Gilbert, front, looks for room around Selinsgrove's Spencer George, back, during the first quarter of the first round of the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball standings through games played in 2022.

The Bulldogs held off Kutztown 41-38 in the championship game of the inaugural Spartan Holiday Tournament at York Tech.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 Cumberland Valley    3-0   8-0
 State College   3-0   8-1
 Chambersburg   2-1   6-2
 CD East   2-1   3-2
 Carlisle   1-2   5-3
 Central Dauphin   1-2   2-6
 Altoona   0-3   1-8
 Harrisburg   0-3   0-5

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Milton Hershey    4-0    5-0
 Mechanicsburg     2-1    6-3
 Hershey    2-1    4-2

 Red Land

    2-2

    6-4

 Palmyra    2-2    4-4
 Cedar Cliff    1-2   3-4
 Lower Dauphin    1-2   2-3
 Mifflin County    0-3   0-6

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Waynesboro     4-0    9-1
 Greencastle     3-0    5-3
  Shippensburg     3-1    4-3
 Gettysburg     2-1    4-3
 Big Spring     1-2    6-2
 Northern     1-3    3-5
 West Perry     0-3    1-8
 James Buchanan     0-3    0-6

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Trinity     3-0    6-2
 Middletown     3-0    6-2
 Bishop McDevitt     3-0    4-1
 Steel-High     2-1    2-2
 East Pennsboro     1-2    2-5
 Boiling Springs     1-2    2-6
 Susquehanna Twp.     0-2    0-6
 Camp Hill     0-4    1-9

Tuesday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.

State College at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's schedule

Nonleague

Carlisle at Central York, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Friday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Northern, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
