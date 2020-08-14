Mechanicsburg twilight manager Bill Rickenbach only meant to coach a few games. That was more than 2,800 wins ago

“And then he said, ‘But to tell you the truth,’ he said, ‘if we played real baseball and we still had 50, 60 games a summer, I’d probably be somewhere around 3,500.’ I lost it. He was serious.”

Each successive win puts the 88-year-old’s record further out of reach. The sport loves to discuss the impossibilities of its untouchable records. “Pops” owns one that is equally likely to stand the test of time, hundreds of wins beyond the next closest managers, most of whom died over the years while Rickenbach continues donning the No. 15 and manning the third-base coach’s box.

And as twilight baseball leagues continue to dim in stature and number, the prospect of another Rickenbach coming along, one willing and lucky enough to stick around more than six decades — and likely more, as teams no longer play as many games each season — seems increasingly preposterous.

“It means that I’m getting old — not getting, I’m already there,” Rickenbach said on a warm summer night for baseball Thursday before the first pitch. “But it’s a good way to go out.”