Maple Leafs hire Hershey Bears head coach Spencer Carbery as an assistant

"The Hershey Bears want to thank Spencer Carbery for his three seasons with the club Bryan Helmer, Hershey's vice president of hockey operations, said in a press release "We enjoyed having Spencer and his family as members of the community, and the work that he did with our team was exceptional. He is an excellent coach who has a proven track record of winning and development, and he made our organization better in all facets during his time in Hershey. We are excited to see Spencer in the National Hockey League, and wish him and his family nothing but the best in Toronto."