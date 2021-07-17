Maple Leafs hire Hershey Bears head coach Spencer Carbery as an assistant

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the hiring of Spencer Carbery as an assistant coach Saturday, ending Carbery's head coaching tenure with the Hershey Bears.
Hired by to coach Hershey in 2018, Carbery piloted the Bears to a 104-50-9-8 record over three seasons, earning the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding coach for the 2020-21 season.
Hershey won its first-round series against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in 2019. The AHL did not hold playoffs in 2020 or 2021. The Bears finished the 2020-21 season with a league-best 24-7-2-0 record.
The 39-year-old Carbery joins a Toronto staff under head coach Sheldon Keefe.
"My family and I are thrilled to be joining the Maple Leafs organization," Carbery said through a Toronto press release. "I can't wait to get started in doing everything I can to help this historic franchise."
Carbery's other coaching stops included a stint with the South Carolina Stingrays, an ECHL affiliate of the Bears and the Washington Capitals, from 2011-16, a guest-coaching gig during the Maple Leafs' development camp in 2017 and a season as an assistant with the AHL's Providence Bruins in 2017-18.
Carbery was the 26th head coach in Hershey's history. He had signed a contract extension in April.
"The Hershey Bears want to thank Spencer Carbery for his three seasons with the club Bryan Helmer, Hershey's vice president of hockey operations, said in a press release "We enjoyed having Spencer and his family as members of the community, and the work that he did with our team was exceptional. He is an excellent coach who has a proven track record of winning and development, and he made our organization better in all facets during his time in Hershey. We are excited to see Spencer in the National Hockey League, and wish him and his family nothing but the best in Toronto."