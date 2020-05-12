Local Swimming: Mid-Penn Swim League, Capital Area Swim League cancel seasons

A statement posted on websites for both leagues indicated that after reviewing Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to re-open Pennsylvania, the actions necessary for proper sanitation of the facilities and requirements for social distancing are too impractical for swim meets to take place.

“We felt it was prudent that as a swim league, we canceled the swim meets, the championship meets for 2020,” Gobrecht said in a statement to PennLive, speaking on behalf of both leagues. “Having said that, if swimming pools are allowed to open this summer, outdoor swimming pools and the community themselves want to run, ‘Learn the Swim’ classes and stuff like that, following Department of Health and CDC guidelines, that’s up to them. But as far as the swimming leagues themselves, we felt it was the safest thing to do for everybody — swimmers, officials, parents — that we not have a swimming league this summer.”