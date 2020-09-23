 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule for Sept. 23
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for Sept. 23

TODAY

GIRLS TENNIS

4 — Carlisle at CD East, ppd. TBA

4 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

4 — Cumberland Valley at Hershey

4 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

4 — Palmyra at Northern

4 — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.

4 — Camp Hill at Trinity

BOYS GOLF

1 — Colonial Division at Great Cove Golf Course

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

2 — Keystone Division at Royal Oaks Golf Club

Bishop McDevitt, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land

GIRLS GOLF

1 — at Armitage Golf Club

Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College

