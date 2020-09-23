Local sports schedule for Sept. 23

TODAY
GIRLS TENNIS
4 — Carlisle at CD East, ppd. TBA
4 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
4 — Cumberland Valley at Hershey
4 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg
4 — Palmyra at Northern
4 — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.
4 — Camp Hill at Trinity
BOYS GOLF
1 — Colonial Division at Great Cove Golf Course
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
2 — Keystone Division at Royal Oaks Golf Club
Bishop McDevitt, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land
GIRLS GOLF
1 — at Armitage Golf Club
Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College
