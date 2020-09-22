 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule for Sept. 22
Local sports schedule for Sept. 22

TODAY

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill

4 — Cumberland Valley at Carlisle

4 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land

4 — Northern at State College

BOYS GOLF

Noon — Capital Division at Mayapple Golf Links

Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity

Noon — Colonial Division at Greencastle Greens

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

1:30 — Commonwealth Division at Penn National Golf Club

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

