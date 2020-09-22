Local sports schedule for Sept. 22

TODAY
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill
4 — Cumberland Valley at Carlisle
4 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land
4 — Northern at State College
BOYS GOLF
Noon — Capital Division at Mayapple Golf Links
Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity
Noon — Colonial Division at Greencastle Greens
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
1:30 — Commonwealth Division at Penn National Golf Club
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
