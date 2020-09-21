 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule for Sept. 21
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for Sept. 21

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

TODAY

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 — James Buchanan at Camp Hill

4 — Carlisle at Cedar Cliff

4 — Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro

4 — Red Land at Northern

4 — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity

BOYS GOLF

1 — Commonwealth Division at Sportsman’s Golf Course

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

1 — Keystone Division at Lewistown Country Club

Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land

2 — Capital Division at West Shore Country Club

Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity

2 — Colonial Division at Range End Golf Course

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

GIRLS GOLF

1 — at Centre Hills Country Club

Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall sports practices officially begin in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News