 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule for Sept. 18
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for Sept. 18

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

TODAY

GIRLS TENNIS

4 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff

4 — Northern at Central Dauphin

4 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro

4 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

4 — Trinity at Middletown

4 — Cumberland Valley at State College

BOYS GOLF

Noon — Keystone Division at Range End Golf Course

Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — Dirt Classic Qualifier All Star Sprints, Hoosier Diamond Series, 410 Sprints, PASS IMCA Sprints, at Williams Grove Speedway

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall sports practices officially begin in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News