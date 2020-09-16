 Skip to main content
Local sports schedule for Sept. 16
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for Sept. 16

TODAY

GIRLS TENNIS

4 — Mechanicsburg at CD East

4 — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff

4 — East Pennsboro at James Buchanan

4 — Camp Hill at Middletown

4 — Chambersburg at Northern

4 — Bishop McDevitt at Trinity

BOYS GOLF

1 — Commonwealth Division at Manada Golf Course

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

2 — Colonial Division at Waynesboro Country Club

Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro

GIRLS GOLF

1 — at Sportsman's Golf Course

Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College

