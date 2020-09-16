Local sports schedule for Sept. 16

TODAY
GIRLS TENNIS
4 — Mechanicsburg at CD East
4 — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff
4 — East Pennsboro at James Buchanan
4 — Camp Hill at Middletown
4 — Chambersburg at Northern
4 — Bishop McDevitt at Trinity
BOYS GOLF
1 — Commonwealth Division at Manada Golf Course
Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College
2 — Colonial Division at Waynesboro Country Club
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim, James Buchanan, Northern, Shippensburg, Waynesboro
GIRLS GOLF
1 — at Sportsman's Golf Course
Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, State College
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!