 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule for Sept. 14
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for Sept. 14

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

TODAY

GIRLS TENNIS

4 — Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt

4 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

4 — Mechanicsburg at Northern

4 — State College at Red Land

4 — James Buchanan at Trinity

BOYS GOLF

Noon — Keystone Division at Valley Green Golf Course

Bishop McDevitt, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg, Mifflin County, Palmyra, Red Land

1 — Commonwealth Division at Centre Hills Country Club

Central Dauphin, Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Hershey, Lower Dauphin, State College

1:30 — Capital Division at Sunset Golf Course

Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, CD East, East Pennsboro, Middletown, Susquehanna Twp., Trinity

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall sports practices officially begin in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News