 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule for Sept. 12-13
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for Sept. 12-13

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

TODAY

LOCAL AUTO RACING

6 — All Star Circuit of Champions, at Port Royal Speedway

7:30 — Super Late Models, 358 Sprint Summer Series, PennMar Modifieds, at Lincoln Speedway

SUNDAY

No events scheduled.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall sports practices officially begin in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News