 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports: Schedule for Oct. 26-31
alert
Local schedule

Local Sports: Schedule for Oct. 26-31

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County:

MONDAY, OCT. 26

PIAA GOLF

8:30 a.m. — PIAA Team Championships, at Heritage Hills Golf Course

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff

5:30 — Big Spring at Millersburg

6 — Harrisburg at Camp Hill

7:30 — Red Land at East Pennsboro

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 — Susquenita at Red Land

7 — Big Spring at Millersburg

7 — East Pennsboro at West Perry

7:30 — Mifflin County at Camp Hill

FIELD HOCKEY

4 — Red Land at Greencastle-Antrim

4 — State College at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — West Perry at Big Spring

5 — Boiling Springs at Northern

6 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

6 — Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg

6:15 — Big Spring at James Buchanan

6:30 — Trinity at Boiling Springs

6:30 — Waynesboro at Northern

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

PIAA GOLF

8:30 a.m. — PIAA Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Course

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 — Mechanicsburg at CD East

3:45 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

3:45 — State College at Red Land

6 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

6:30 — Trinity at Camp Hill

7 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim

7 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin

4:30 — Shippensburg at Susquenita

6:30 — Cumberland Valley at Carlisle

6:30 — Red Land at State College

6:30 — CD East at Mechanicsburg

6:30 — Camp Hill at Trinity

7 — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern

FIELD HOCKEY

4 — Mifflin County at Carlisle

7 — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

6 — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff

6 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

6:15 — Northern at Big Spring

6:15 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan

6:15 — Carlisle at Mechanicsburg

6:30 — Hershey at Red Land

6:30 — Steel-High at Trinity

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

Girls Soccer

7 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim

FIELD HOCKEY

4 — Cumberland Valley at Carlisle

4 — Boiling Springs at Susquehanna Twp.

4 — Big Spring at Waynesboro

5:30 — West Perry at Mechanicsburg

7:15 — Camp Hill at Cedar Cliff

7:30 — Shippensburg at East Pennsboro

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

6 — State College at Cedar Cliff

6:15 — Chambersburg at Shippensburg

6:30 — Middletown at Trinity

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 — Red Land at Central Dauphin

4 — Camp Hill at Middletown

6 — Big Spring at Shippensburg

6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Carlisle

6:30 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

7 — Boiling Springs at West Perry

7 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

7:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 — Carlisle at Cedar Cliff

3:45 — Central Dauphin at Red Land

4 — Shippensburg at Big Spring

4 — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.

6 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

6:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill

7 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey

7:15 — West Perry at Boiling Springs

FIELD HOCKEY

4 — Cedar Cliff at Susquenita

4 — Bishop McDevitt at Shippensburg

4 — Red Land at West Perry

4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5:30 — State College at Cumberland Valley

6 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin

6:15 — Waynesboro at Big Spring

6:15 — West Perry at Shippensburg

6:30 — Red Land at Carlisle

6:30 — Boiling Springs at CD East

6:45 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra

7 — Trinity at Bishop McDevitt

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

FOOTBALL

7 — Middletown at Big Spring

7 — Steel-High at Boiling Springs

7 — CD East at Carlisle

7 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

7 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

7 — East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg

7 — Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County

7 — Camp Hill at Trinity

7 — Red Land at Twin Valley

7 — Northern at Waynesboro

Girls Soccer

6:30 — Boiling Springs at Northern

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 — Mechanicsburg at Camp Hill

4 — Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County

6 — Carlisle at Chambersburg

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m. — Boiling Springs at Camp Hill

10 a.m. — Shippensburg at Bishop McDevitt

11:30 a.m. — East Pennsboro at Greencastle-Antrim

6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Northern

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m. — Northern at Mechanicsburg

10 a.m. — Camp Hill at Boiling Springs

10 a.m. — Cedar Cliff at Penn Manor

5:15 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m. — Northern at Palmyra

10 a.m. — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m. — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall sports practices officially begin in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News