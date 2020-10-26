Local Sports: Schedule for Oct. 26-31

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County:
MONDAY, OCT. 26
PIAA GOLF
8:30 a.m. — PIAA Team Championships, at Heritage Hills Golf Course
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff
5:30 — Big Spring at Millersburg
6 — Harrisburg at Camp Hill
7:30 — Red Land at East Pennsboro
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 — Susquenita at Red Land
7 — Big Spring at Millersburg
7 — East Pennsboro at West Perry
7:30 — Mifflin County at Camp Hill
FIELD HOCKEY
4 — Red Land at Greencastle-Antrim
4 — State College at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — West Perry at Big Spring
5 — Boiling Springs at Northern
6 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
6 — Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg
6:15 — Big Spring at James Buchanan
6:30 — Trinity at Boiling Springs
6:30 — Waynesboro at Northern
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
PIAA GOLF
8:30 a.m. — PIAA Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Course
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 — Mechanicsburg at CD East
3:45 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
3:45 — State College at Red Land
6 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley
6:30 — Trinity at Camp Hill
7 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim
7 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin
4:30 — Shippensburg at Susquenita
6:30 — Cumberland Valley at Carlisle
6:30 — Red Land at State College
6:30 — CD East at Mechanicsburg
6:30 — Camp Hill at Trinity
7 — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern
FIELD HOCKEY
4 — Mifflin County at Carlisle
7 — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
6 — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff
6 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
6:15 — Northern at Big Spring
6:15 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan
6:15 — Carlisle at Mechanicsburg
6:30 — Hershey at Red Land
6:30 — Steel-High at Trinity
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28
Girls Soccer
7 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim
FIELD HOCKEY
4 — Cumberland Valley at Carlisle
4 — Boiling Springs at Susquehanna Twp.
4 — Big Spring at Waynesboro
5:30 — West Perry at Mechanicsburg
7:15 — Camp Hill at Cedar Cliff
7:30 — Shippensburg at East Pennsboro
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
6 — State College at Cedar Cliff
6:15 — Chambersburg at Shippensburg
6:30 — Middletown at Trinity
THURSDAY, OCT. 29
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 — Red Land at Central Dauphin
4 — Camp Hill at Middletown
6 — Big Spring at Shippensburg
6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Carlisle
6:30 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg
7 — Boiling Springs at West Perry
7 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
7:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 — Carlisle at Cedar Cliff
3:45 — Central Dauphin at Red Land
4 — Shippensburg at Big Spring
4 — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.
6 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
6:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill
7 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey
7:15 — West Perry at Boiling Springs
FIELD HOCKEY
4 — Cedar Cliff at Susquenita
4 — Bishop McDevitt at Shippensburg
4 — Red Land at West Perry
4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
5:30 — State College at Cumberland Valley
6 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin
6:15 — Waynesboro at Big Spring
6:15 — West Perry at Shippensburg
6:30 — Red Land at Carlisle
6:30 — Boiling Springs at CD East
6:45 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra
7 — Trinity at Bishop McDevitt
FRIDAY, OCT. 30
FOOTBALL
7 — Middletown at Big Spring
7 — Steel-High at Boiling Springs
7 — CD East at Carlisle
7 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
7 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim
7 — East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg
7 — Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County
7 — Camp Hill at Trinity
7 — Red Land at Twin Valley
7 — Northern at Waynesboro
Girls Soccer
6:30 — Boiling Springs at Northern
FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 — Mechanicsburg at Camp Hill
4 — Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County
6 — Carlisle at Chambersburg
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m. — Boiling Springs at Camp Hill
10 a.m. — Shippensburg at Bishop McDevitt
11:30 a.m. — East Pennsboro at Greencastle-Antrim
6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Northern
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m. — Northern at Mechanicsburg
10 a.m. — Camp Hill at Boiling Springs
10 a.m. — Cedar Cliff at Penn Manor
5:15 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m. — Northern at Palmyra
10 a.m. — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m. — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
