Local Sports: Schedule for Oct. 19-24

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County:
MONDAY, OCT. 19
PIAA GOLF
8:30 a.m. — PIAA Class 2A Individual Championships, at Heritage Hills Golf Course
DISTRICT 3 GIRLS TENNIS
12 — District 3 Class 3A/2A singles semifinals, Hempfield recCenter
FOOTBALL
6 — State College at Carlisle
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 — Middletown at Cedar Cliff
5 — West Shore Christian at Big Spring
7:30 — Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 — East Pennsboro at Red Land
4 — Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County
4 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim
6 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
6 — West Perry at Shippensburg
6:15 — Big Spring at Camp Hill
7:30 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
5:30 — Mechanicsburg at Trinity
6 — Cumberland Valley at Altoona
6:15 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring
6:30 — CD East at Red Land
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
PIAA GOLF
8:30 a.m. — PIAA Class 3A Individual Championships, at Heritage Hills Golf Course
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 — State College at Cedar Cliff
3:45 — Carlisle at Red Land
6:30 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill
6:30 — Big Spring at James Buchanan
6:30 — Shippensburg at Northern
7:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs
GIRLS SOCCER
4 — Northern at Shippensburg
6:30 — Cedar Cliff at State College
6:30 — Red Land at Carlisle
6:30 — James Buchanan at Big Spring
7 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim
7:30 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro
CROSS COUNTRY
4:30 — East Pennsboro at Big Spring
4:30 — Camp Hill at Northern
4:30 — Shippensburg at Susquenita
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
6 — Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County
6 — Cedar Cliff at Altoona
6:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring
6:15 — Northern at West Perry
6:30 — Carlisle at Lower Dauphin
6:30 — Middletown at Red Land
6:30 — CD East at Trinity
7 — Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt
7 — Shippensburg at Waynesboro
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21
DISTRICT 3 GIRLS TENNIS
12:20 — District 3 Class 3A/2A singles championships, Hempfield recCenter
BOYS SOCCER
6:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill
GIRLS SOCCER
4 — Camp Hill at Middletown
FIELD HOCKEY
4 — Carlisle at Mifflin County
4 — Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg
5 — Waynesboro at Northern
5:30 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg
6:30 — East Pennsboro at Palmyra
6:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College
7 — Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs
7 — Red Land at Lower Dauphin
7:15 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Shippensburg at Lower Dauphin
6 — Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
BOYS SOCCER
4 — Hollidaysburg at Carlisle
6 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley
6:30 — Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt
7 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan
7 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg
7 — West Perry at Big Spring
7 — Red Land at Chambersburg
7:15 — Northern at Boiling Springs
7:30 — Trinity at East Pennsboro
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff
3:45 — Chambersburg at Red Land
6 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg
6:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill
6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra
6:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity
6:30 — Boiling Springs at Northern
7 — Big Spring at West Perry
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 — Line Mountain at Boiling Springs
4 — Cedar Cliff at Carlisle
4 — Northern at Manheim Central
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Boiling Springs at Middletown
5:30 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley
6 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg
6:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg
6:15 — Big Spring at West Perry
6:30 — Palmyra at Red Land
6:30 — James Buchanan at Northern
7 — Carlisle at Hershey
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
DISTRICT 3 GIRLS TENNIS
1 — District 3 Class 3A/2A doubles semifinals and finals, Hempfield recCenter
FOOTBALL
7 — Red Land at Bishop McDevitt
7 — Boiling Springs at Camp Hill
7 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
7 — Shippensburg at East Pennsboro
7 — Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg
7 — Susquehanna Twp. at Northern
7 — Middletown at Trinity
BOYS SOCCER
7:30 — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.
GIRLS SOCCER
4:30 — James Buchanan at Carlisle
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
MID-PENN CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m. — Class 1A boys/girls championships, at Big Spring HS
10:45 a.m. — Class 2A boys/girls championships, at Big Spring HS
2 — Class 3A boys/girls championships, at Big Spring HS
FOOTBALL
Noon — Big Spring at Steel-High
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m. — Red Land at Bishop McDevitt
10 a.m. — Trinity at Boiling Springs
6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Northern
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m. — Carlisle at East Pennsboro
10 a.m. — Northern at Hershey
10 a.m. — Bishop McDevitt at Red Land
10 a.m. — Boiling Springs at Trinity
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m. — Boiling Springs at Big Spring
10 a.m. — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill
10 a.m. — Central Dauphin at Carlisle
10 a.m. — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg
10 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Red Land
10 a.m. — Northern at CD East
2 — Lower Dauphin at East Pennsboro
2:30 — Shippensburg at Waynesboro
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m. — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg
12:15 — Carlisle at Palmyra
12:30 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim
2 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey
