 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports: Schedule for Oct. 19-24
alert
Local schedule

Local Sports: Schedule for Oct. 19-24

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County:

MONDAY, OCT. 19

PIAA GOLF

8:30 a.m. — PIAA Class 2A Individual Championships, at Heritage Hills Golf Course

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS TENNIS

12 — District 3 Class 3A/2A singles semifinals, Hempfield recCenter

FOOTBALL

6 — State College at Carlisle

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 — Middletown at Cedar Cliff

5 — West Shore Christian at Big Spring

7:30 — Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 — East Pennsboro at Red Land

4 — Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County

4 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim

6 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

6 — West Perry at Shippensburg

6:15 — Big Spring at Camp Hill

7:30 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5:30 — Mechanicsburg at Trinity

6 — Cumberland Valley at Altoona

6:15 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring

6:30 — CD East at Red Land

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

PIAA GOLF

8:30 a.m. — PIAA Class 3A Individual Championships, at Heritage Hills Golf Course

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 — State College at Cedar Cliff

3:45 — Carlisle at Red Land

6:30 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill

6:30 — Big Spring at James Buchanan

6:30 — Shippensburg at Northern

7:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs

GIRLS SOCCER

4 — Northern at Shippensburg

6:30 — Cedar Cliff at State College

6:30 — Red Land at Carlisle

6:30 — James Buchanan at Big Spring

7 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim

7:30 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro

CROSS COUNTRY

4:30 — East Pennsboro at Big Spring

4:30 — Camp Hill at Northern

4:30 — Shippensburg at Susquenita

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

6 — Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County

6 — Cedar Cliff at Altoona

6:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring

6:15 — Northern at West Perry

6:30 — Carlisle at Lower Dauphin

6:30 — Middletown at Red Land

6:30 — CD East at Trinity

7 — Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt

7 — Shippensburg at Waynesboro

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS TENNIS

12:20 — District 3 Class 3A/2A singles championships, Hempfield recCenter

BOYS SOCCER

6:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill

GIRLS SOCCER

4 — Camp Hill at Middletown

FIELD HOCKEY

4 — Carlisle at Mifflin County

4 — Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg

5 — Waynesboro at Northern

5:30 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

6:30 — East Pennsboro at Palmyra

6:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College

7 — Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs

7 — Red Land at Lower Dauphin

7:15 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Shippensburg at Lower Dauphin

6 — Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

BOYS SOCCER

4 — Hollidaysburg at Carlisle

6 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley

6:30 — Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt

7 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan

7 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

7 — West Perry at Big Spring

7 — Red Land at Chambersburg

7:15 — Northern at Boiling Springs

7:30 — Trinity at East Pennsboro

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

3:45 — Chambersburg at Red Land

6 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg

6:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill

6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra

6:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity

6:30 — Boiling Springs at Northern

7 — Big Spring at West Perry

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 — Line Mountain at Boiling Springs

4 — Cedar Cliff at Carlisle

4 — Northern at Manheim Central

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Boiling Springs at Middletown

5:30 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley

6 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

6:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg

6:15 — Big Spring at West Perry

6:30 — Palmyra at Red Land

6:30 — James Buchanan at Northern

7 — Carlisle at Hershey

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS TENNIS

1 — District 3 Class 3A/2A doubles semifinals and finals, Hempfield recCenter

FOOTBALL

7 — Red Land at Bishop McDevitt

7 — Boiling Springs at Camp Hill

7 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

7 — Shippensburg at East Pennsboro

7 — Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg

7 — Susquehanna Twp. at Northern

7 — Middletown at Trinity

BOYS SOCCER

7:30 — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.

GIRLS SOCCER

4:30 — James Buchanan at Carlisle

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

MID-PENN CROSS COUNTRY

10 a.m. — Class 1A boys/girls championships, at Big Spring HS

10:45 a.m. — Class 2A boys/girls championships, at Big Spring HS

2 — Class 3A boys/girls championships, at Big Spring HS

FOOTBALL

Noon — Big Spring at Steel-High

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m. — Red Land at Bishop McDevitt

10 a.m. — Trinity at Boiling Springs

6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Northern

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m. — Carlisle at East Pennsboro

10 a.m. — Northern at Hershey

10 a.m. — Bishop McDevitt at Red Land

10 a.m. — Boiling Springs at Trinity

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m. — Boiling Springs at Big Spring

10 a.m. — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill

10 a.m. — Central Dauphin at Carlisle

10 a.m. — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg

10 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Red Land

10 a.m. — Northern at CD East

2 — Lower Dauphin at East Pennsboro

2:30 — Shippensburg at Waynesboro

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m. — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg

12:15 — Carlisle at Palmyra

12:30 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim

2 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall sports practices officially begin in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News