Local Sports: Schedule for Nov. 9-14

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County:
Editor's note: This schedule will be updated throughout the week as playoff matchups are updated.
MONDAY, NOV. 9
No events scheduled.
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
DISTRICT 3 BOYS SOCCER
5:30 — Class 4A Championship: Cumberland Valley at Manheim Twp.
6 — Class 1A Championship: Tulpehocken at Camp Hill
6:30 — Class 3A Championship: Fleetwood at Northern
6:30 — Class 2A Championship: Boiling Springs at Oley Valley
DISTRICT 3 GIRLS SOCCER
6 — Class 4A Championship: Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
6 — Class 3A Championship: Lampeter-Strasburg at Mechanicsburg, at Northside Elementary
DISTRICT 3 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
7 — Class 2A Championship: York Catholic at Trinity
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
HS FOOTBALL
6 — Mechanicsburg at CD East
7 — Susquenita at Red Land
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
PIAA FOOTBALL
7 — Class 2A Quarterfinals: Bishop McDevitt (D12) vs. Camp Hill
HS FOOTBALL
6 — Northern at Palmyra
7 — Upper Dauphin at Big Spring
7 — Carlisle at Manheim Central
7 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff
7 — East Pennsboro at Chambersburg
7 — Trinity at West Perry
