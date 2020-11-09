 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Schedule for Nov. 9-14
A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County:

Editor's note: This schedule will be updated throughout the week as playoff matchups are updated.

MONDAY, NOV. 9

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

DISTRICT 3 BOYS SOCCER

5:30 — Class 4A Championship: Cumberland Valley at Manheim Twp.

6 — Class 1A Championship: Tulpehocken at Camp Hill

6:30 — Class 3A Championship: Fleetwood at Northern

6:30 — Class 2A Championship: Boiling Springs at Oley Valley

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS SOCCER

6 — Class 4A Championship: Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

6 — Class 3A Championship: Lampeter-Strasburg at Mechanicsburg, at Northside Elementary 

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

7 — Class 2A Championship: York Catholic at Trinity

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

HS FOOTBALL

6 — Mechanicsburg at CD East

7 — Susquenita at Red Land

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

PIAA FOOTBALL

7 — Class 2A Quarterfinals: Bishop McDevitt (D12) vs. Camp Hill

HS FOOTBALL

6 — Northern at Palmyra

7 — Upper Dauphin at Big Spring

7 — Carlisle at Manheim Central

7 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

7 — East Pennsboro at Chambersburg

7 — Trinity at West Perry

