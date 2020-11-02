 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports: Schedule for Nov. 2-7
alert
Local schedule

Local Sports: Schedule for Nov. 2-7

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County:

Editor's note: This schedule will be updated later this week with District 3 postseason matchups and other regular season scheduling changes.

MONDAY, NOV. 2

GIRLS SOCCER

4 — Shippensburg at Big Spring

5 — Mifflin County at Camp Hill

TUESDAY, NOV. 3

BOYS SOCCER

6:30 — Camp Hill at Big Spring

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

6:15 — Boiling Springs at Steel-High

6:30 — Palmyra at Carlisle

6:30 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall sports practices officially begin in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News