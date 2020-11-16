Local Sports: Schedule for Nov. 16-21

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County:
Editor's note: This schedule will be updated throughout the week as playoff matchups are updated.
MONDAY, NOV. 16
No events scheduled.
TUESDAY, NOV. 17
PIAA BOYS SOCCER
7 — Class 4A Semifinals: Cumberland Valley vs. Seneca Valley, at Altoona Mansion Park
6 — Class 3A Semifinals: Northern vs. Upper Moreland, at Northside Elementary School
PIAA GIRLS SOCCER
5 — Class 4A Semifinals: Cumberland Valley vs. North Allegheny, at Altoona Mansion Park
6 — Class 3A Semifinals: Mechanicsburg vs. Mars, at Hollidaysburg HS
PIAA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
6 — Class 2A Semifinals: Pine Grove at Trinity
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18
No events scheduled.
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
HS FOOTBALL
6 — Northern at Mechanicsburg
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
PIAA BOYS SOCCER
TBA —
PIAA GIRLS SOCCER
TBA —
SATURDAY, NOV. 21
PIAA BOYS SOCCER
TBA —
PIAA GIRLS SOCCER
TBA —
PIAA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
TBA —
