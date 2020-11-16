 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports: Schedule for Nov. 16-21
alert
Local schedule

Local Sports: Schedule for Nov. 16-21

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County:

Editor's note: This schedule will be updated throughout the week as playoff matchups are updated.

MONDAY, NOV. 16

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY, NOV. 17

PIAA BOYS SOCCER

7 — Class 4A Semifinals: Cumberland Valley vs. Seneca Valley, at Altoona Mansion Park

6 — Class 3A Semifinals: Northern vs. Upper Moreland, at Northside Elementary School

PIAA GIRLS SOCCER

5 — Class 4A Semifinals: Cumberland Valley vs. North Allegheny, at Altoona Mansion Park

6 — Class 3A Semifinals: Mechanicsburg vs. Mars, at Hollidaysburg HS

PIAA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

6 — Class 2A Semifinals: Pine Grove at Trinity

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

HS FOOTBALL

6 — Northern at Mechanicsburg

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

PIAA BOYS SOCCER

TBA — 

PIAA GIRLS SOCCER

TBA — 

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

PIAA BOYS SOCCER

TBA — 

PIAA GIRLS SOCCER

TBA — 

PIAA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TBA — 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall sports practices officially begin in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News