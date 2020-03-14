Local sports schedule for March 14-15
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for March 14-15

TODAY

LOCAL AUTO RACING

2 — 410 Sprints, Central PA Legends, at Lincoln Speedway

4 — 410 Sprints, Late Models, at Port Royal Speedway

SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon — Central Penn at Penn State Schuylkill (DH)

LOCAL AUTO RACING

2 — 410 Sprints, at Williams Grove

 
 
 
 
