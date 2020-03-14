Local sports schedule for March 14-15

TODAY
LOCAL AUTO RACING
2 — 410 Sprints, Central PA Legends, at Lincoln Speedway
4 — 410 Sprints, Late Models, at Port Royal Speedway
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon — Central Penn at Penn State Schuylkill (DH)
LOCAL AUTO RACING
2 — 410 Sprints, at Williams Grove
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!