Local sports schedule for March 5

TODAY

PIAA WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Giant Center

9 a.m. — Class 2A: Prelims, first round

1:15 — Class 2A: First round consolations

4 — Class 3A: Prelims, first round

8:15 — Class 3A: First round consolations

 
 
 
 
