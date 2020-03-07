Local sports schedule for March 7-8
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for March 7-8

TODAY

PIAA WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Class 3A: Semifinals, fourth round consolations

11:30 a.m. — Class 3A: Fifth round consolations

2 — Class 2A: Finals, third, fifth, and seventh place matches

7 — Class 3A: Finals, third, fifth, and seventh place matches

PIAA BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 3A: First Round

2:30 — Camp Hill vs. Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt, at Milton Hershey School

6 — Trinity vs. Parkway Center City, at Cumberland Valley HS

PIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A: First Round

3 — Mechanicsburg vs. Freire Charter, at Cumberland Valley HS

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

PSAC Semifinals

3:30 — Mercyhurst at Shippensburg

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NCAA Div. III Second Round

6 — Eastern Connecticut at Messiah

PSAC Semifinals

1 — Gannon vs. Shippensburg, at IUP

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Dickinson vs. Suffolk (DH), at Winter Haven, FL

noon — Central Penn at Valley Forge (DH)

1 — Shippensburg at Charleston (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m. — Shippensburg vs. Bluefield State, at Petersburg, VA

2 — Shippensburg vs. Elizabeth City State, at Petersburg, VA

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

Noon — Dickinson vs. Roanoke, at Sparks, MD

5 — Franklin & Marshall at Messiah

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

1 — Christopher Newport at Messiah

COLLEGE MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

1 — Alvernia at Messiah

5 — King's College at Messiah

AHL

7 — Hershey at Hartford

LOCAL AUTO RACING

2 — 410 Sprints, at Lincoln Speedway

SUNDAY

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

TBA — PSAC Final

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

TBA — PSAC Final

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 — Shippensburg at Charleston

2:30 — Dickinson vs. Concordia-M'head (DH), at Winter Haven, FL

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m. — Shippensburg vs. Pace, at Petersburg, VA

2 — Shippensburg at Virginia State

8:30 — Dickinson vs. Occidental, at Tucson, AZ

10:30 — Dickinson vs. Pitt.-Bradford, at Tucson, AZ

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

1 — William Smith at Dickinson

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

TBA — Dickinson vs. Piedmont, at Orlando, FL

LOCAL AUTO RACING

4 — 410 Sprints, Late Models, at Port Royal Speedway

AHL

3:05 — Hershey at Providence

 
 
 
 
