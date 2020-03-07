Local sports schedule for March 7-8

TODAY
PIAA WRESTLING
9 a.m. — Class 3A: Semifinals, fourth round consolations
11:30 a.m. — Class 3A: Fifth round consolations
2 — Class 2A: Finals, third, fifth, and seventh place matches
7 — Class 3A: Finals, third, fifth, and seventh place matches
PIAA BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 3A: First Round
2:30 — Camp Hill vs. Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt, at Milton Hershey School
6 — Trinity vs. Parkway Center City, at Cumberland Valley HS
PIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 5A: First Round
3 — Mechanicsburg vs. Freire Charter, at Cumberland Valley HS
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
PSAC Semifinals
3:30 — Mercyhurst at Shippensburg
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NCAA Div. III Second Round
6 — Eastern Connecticut at Messiah
PSAC Semifinals
1 — Gannon vs. Shippensburg, at IUP
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m. — Dickinson vs. Suffolk (DH), at Winter Haven, FL
noon — Central Penn at Valley Forge (DH)
1 — Shippensburg at Charleston (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m. — Shippensburg vs. Bluefield State, at Petersburg, VA
2 — Shippensburg vs. Elizabeth City State, at Petersburg, VA
COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE
Noon — Dickinson vs. Roanoke, at Sparks, MD
5 — Franklin & Marshall at Messiah
COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
1 — Christopher Newport at Messiah
COLLEGE MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
1 — Alvernia at Messiah
5 — King's College at Messiah
AHL
7 — Hershey at Hartford
LOCAL AUTO RACING
2 — 410 Sprints, at Lincoln Speedway
SUNDAY
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
TBA — PSAC Final
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
TBA — PSAC Final
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 — Shippensburg at Charleston
2:30 — Dickinson vs. Concordia-M'head (DH), at Winter Haven, FL
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m. — Shippensburg vs. Pace, at Petersburg, VA
2 — Shippensburg at Virginia State
8:30 — Dickinson vs. Occidental, at Tucson, AZ
10:30 — Dickinson vs. Pitt.-Bradford, at Tucson, AZ
COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
1 — William Smith at Dickinson
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
TBA — Dickinson vs. Piedmont, at Orlando, FL
LOCAL AUTO RACING
4 — 410 Sprints, Late Models, at Port Royal Speedway
AHL
3:05 — Hershey at Providence