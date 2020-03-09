Local sports schedule for March 9
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for March 9

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

TODAY

BOYS TENNIS

3:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill

4 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff

4 — Carlisle at Central Dauphin

4 — Northern at Chambersburg

4 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley

4 — East Pennsboro at Middletown

4 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — Dickinson vs. Rensselaer, at Winter Haven, FL

4 — Messiah at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 — Dickinson vs. Pitt.-Bradford, at Tucson, AZ

3 — Dickinson vs. Transylvania, at Tucson, AZ

COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS

11 a.m. — Dickinson vs. Millsaps, at Lakeland, FL

6:30 — Dickinson vs. Lee, at Orlando, FL

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

11 a.m. — Dickinson vs. Millsaps, at Lakeland, FL

 
 
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News