Local sports schedule for March 9

TODAY
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill
4 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff
4 — Carlisle at Central Dauphin
4 — Northern at Chambersburg
4 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley
4 — East Pennsboro at Middletown
4 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land
You have free articles remaining.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — Dickinson vs. Rensselaer, at Winter Haven, FL
4 — Messiah at Johns Hopkins
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 — Dickinson vs. Pitt.-Bradford, at Tucson, AZ
3 — Dickinson vs. Transylvania, at Tucson, AZ
COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS
11 a.m. — Dickinson vs. Millsaps, at Lakeland, FL
6:30 — Dickinson vs. Lee, at Orlando, FL
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
11 a.m. — Dickinson vs. Millsaps, at Lakeland, FL