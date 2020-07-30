Local sports schedule for July 30
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for July 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

TODAY

HS CLUB BASEBALL

Semifinals

12 — Third place vs. Second place, at FNB Field

3 — Fifth/fourth place vs. First place, at FNB Field

TWILIGHT BASEBALL

East Shore League

6 — New Cumberland at Linglestown

South Penn League

6 — Shippensburg at Gettysburg

York Central League

6 — Dillsburg at Jefferson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PIAA's Bob Lombardi Zoom Q&A with media July 29

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News