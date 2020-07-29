Local sports schedule for July 29

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
TODAY
HS CLUB BASEBALL
Central Penn Varsity League Playoffs
6 — Fifth-place vs. fourth-place, at In The Net 1
TWILIGHT BASEBALL
East Shore League
6 — Hummelstown at Enola
South Penn League
7 — Hagerstown at Shippensburg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!