Local sports schedule for July 28
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for July 28

Sentinel

TODAY

HS CLUB BASEBALL

Central Penn Varsity League

6 — Mechanicsburg at East

6 — Herd at Cumberland Valley

TWILIGHT BASEBALL

South Penn League

6 — Shippensburg at Brushtown

York Central League

6 — Pleasureville at Dillsburg

6 — Stoverstown at Mechanicsburg

