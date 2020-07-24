Local sports schedule for July 24
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for July 24

TODAY

TWILIGHT BASEBALL

East Shore League

6 — New Cumberland at Enola

South Penn League

7 — Gettysburg at Shippensburg

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — Summer Nationals World of Outlaws Sprints, at Williams Grove Speedway

