Local sports schedule for July 23

TODAY
HS CLUB BASEBALL
Central Penn Varsity League
6 — East at Herd
6 — Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg
6 — Rams at Dillsburg
TWILIGHT BASEBALL
South Penn League
7 — Hagerstown at Shippensburg
York Central League
6 — Vikings at Mechanicsburg
6 — Dillsburg at Stoverstown
