Local sports schedule for July 16

TODAY
HS CLUB BASEBALL
Central Penn Varsity League
6 — Dillsburg at Palmyra
6 — Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg
TWILIGHT BASEBALL
East Shore League
6 — Susquehanna at Enola
South Penn League
6 — Shippensburg at New Oxford
York Central League
6 — Vikings at Dillsburg
6 — Mechanicsburg at Mt. Wolf
