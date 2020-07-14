Local sports schedule for July 14
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for July 14

TODAY

HS CLUB BASEBALL

Central Penn Varsity League

6 — Cumberland Valley at East

6 — Mechanicsburg at Dillsburg

6 — Palmyra at Colt

6 — Herd at Bishop McDevitt

TWILIGHT BASEBALL

South Penn League

6 — Shippensburg at Cashtown

York Central League

6 — Stoverstown at Dillsburg

6 — Mechanicsburg at Vikings

