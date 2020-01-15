TODAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
6:30 — Carlisle at Altoona
7 — Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg
7:30 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg
7:30 — Boiling Springs at West Perry
GIRLS BASKETBALL
6:30 — Altoona at Carlisle
7:30 — West Perry at Boiling Springs
WRESTLING
7 — Mifflin County at East Pennsboro
7 — Camp Hill at Trinity
SWIMMING
4:15 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land
CPIHL
8:20 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, at Twin Ponds
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 — Hood at Messiah
7 — Central Penn at Thaddeus Stevens
8 — Gettysburg at Dickinson
8 — Bloomsburg at Shippensburg
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 — Gettysburg at Dickinson
6 — Bloomsburg at Shippensburg
8 — Hood at Messiah
COLLEGE SQUASH
10 a.m. — Dickinson at Bowdoin
6 — Dickinson at Bates
AHL
7 — Hershey at Charlotte