TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

6:30 — Carlisle at Altoona

7 — Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg

7:30 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg

7:30 — Boiling Springs at West Perry

GIRLS BASKETBALL

6:30 — Altoona at Carlisle

7:30 — West Perry at Boiling Springs

WRESTLING

7 — Mifflin County at East Pennsboro

7 — Camp Hill at Trinity

SWIMMING

4:15 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land

CPIHL

8:20 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, at Twin Ponds

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 — Hood at Messiah

7 — Central Penn at Thaddeus Stevens

8 — Gettysburg at Dickinson

8 — Bloomsburg at Shippensburg

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 — Gettysburg at Dickinson

6 — Bloomsburg at Shippensburg

8 — Hood at Messiah

COLLEGE SQUASH

10 a.m. — Dickinson at Bowdoin

6 — Dickinson at Bates

AHL

7 — Hershey at Charlotte

