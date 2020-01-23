Local sports schedule for Jan. 23

TODAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — James Buchanan at Northern
7:30 — CD East at Cumberland Valley
GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at CD East
WRESTLING
6 — State College at Carlisle
7 — West Perry at Big Spring
7 — Milton Hershey at Camp Hill
7 — Red Land at CD East
7 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
7 — Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg
7 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg
7 — Palmyra at Trinity
7:30 — Middletown at East Pennsboro
SWIMMING
4:15 — Shippensburg at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Big Spring at Red Land
5 — Northern at Boiling Springs
6 — East Pennsboro at Trinity
7 — Central Dauphin at Carlisle