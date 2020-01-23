Local sports schedule for Jan. 23
TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — James Buchanan at Northern

7:30 — CD East at Cumberland Valley

GIRLS BASKETBALL

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at CD East

WRESTLING

6 — State College at Carlisle

7 — West Perry at Big Spring

7 — Milton Hershey at Camp Hill

7 — Red Land at CD East

7 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

7 — Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg

7 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg

7 — Palmyra at Trinity

7:30 — Middletown at East Pennsboro

SWIMMING

4:15 — Shippensburg at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Big Spring at Red Land

5 — Northern at Boiling Springs

6 — East Pennsboro at Trinity

7 — Central Dauphin at Carlisle

 
 
 
 
