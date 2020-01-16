{{featured_button_text}}
TODAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

7:30 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro

WRESTLING

7 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs

7 — CD East at Cedar Cliff

7 — Carlisle at Central Dauphin

7 — State College at Cumberland Valley

7 — Red Land at Lower Dauphin

7 — Northern at Mechanicsburg

7 — Waynesboro at Shippensburg

7 — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.

SWIMMING

4 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Susquehanna Twp.

4:30 — Cumberland Valley at Governor Mifflin

6 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg

7 — Boiling Springs at Carlisle

COLLEGE SQUASH

7 — Dickinson at Colby

