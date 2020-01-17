Local sports schedule for Jan. 17
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for Jan. 17

TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Red Land at Mechanicsburg

7 — Waynesboro at Northern

7:30 — Trinity at Camp Hill

7:30 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff

7:30 — Carlisle at Central Dauphin

7:30 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim

7:30 — East Pennsboro at Middletown

8 — Big Spring at Shippensburg

GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff

6:30 — Big Spring at Shippensburg

7:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs

7:30 — Central Dauphin at Carlisle

7:30 — Middletown at East Pennsboro

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County

7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land

7:30 — Camp Hill at Trinity

7:30 — Northern at Waynesboro

WRESTLING

2 — Jerry Mita Tournament, Florida

Camp Hill

5 — New Oxford Invitational

Northern, Red Land

SWIMMING

6 — Central York Big Meet Dive

Boiling Springs

CPIHL

8:30 — Cumberland Valley at Hershey, at Klick Lewis Arena

9 — Keystone Kraken at Hempfield, at Lancaster Ice Rink

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 — Shippensburg at Kutztown Duals

COLLEGE SWIMMING

5 — Immaculata, Stevenson at Messiah

TBD — Dickinson at Cabrini

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

TBD — Dickinson at Orange & Maroon Classic & Multi

 
 
 
 
