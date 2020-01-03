TODAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 — Northern at Big Spring
7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt
7:30 — Steel-High at Camp Hill
7:30 — Harrisburg at Carlisle
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
7:30 — Hershey at Red Land
7:30 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg
7:30 — Cedar Cliff at Susquehanna Twp.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 — Susquehanna Twp. at Cedar Cliff
7 — Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg
7 — Big Spring at Northern
7:30 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
7:30 — Carlisle at Harrisburg
7:30 — Red Land at Hershey
7:30 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan
7:30 — Camp Hill at Steel-High
7:30 — Boiling Springs at York
WRESTLING
5 — Tool City Tournament, Meadville
Boiling Springs
SWIMMING
4:15 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff
4:30 — Boiling Springs at Mechanicsburg
5:30 — Carlisle at James Buchanan
CPIHL
6:45 — Annville-Cleona at Keystone Kraken, at Twin Ponds
9 — West Shore at Penn Manor, at Lancaster Ice Rink
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
3 — Dickinson at Lebanon Valley
8 — Millersville at Shippensburg
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 — Millersville at Shippensburg
AHL
7:05 — Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton