{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 — Northern at Big Spring

7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt

7:30 — Steel-High at Camp Hill

7:30 — Harrisburg at Carlisle

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

7:30 — Hershey at Red Land

7:30 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg

7:30 — Cedar Cliff at Susquehanna Twp.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 — Susquehanna Twp. at Cedar Cliff

7 — Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg

7 — Big Spring at Northern

7:30 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — Carlisle at Harrisburg

7:30 — Red Land at Hershey

7:30 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan

7:30 — Camp Hill at Steel-High

7:30 — Boiling Springs at York

WRESTLING

5 — Tool City Tournament, Meadville

Boiling Springs

SWIMMING

4:15 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff

4:30 — Boiling Springs at Mechanicsburg

5:30 — Carlisle at James Buchanan

CPIHL

6:45 — Annville-Cleona at Keystone Kraken, at Twin Ponds

9 — West Shore at Penn Manor, at Lancaster Ice Rink

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

3 — Dickinson at Lebanon Valley

8 — Millersville at Shippensburg

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 — Millersville at Shippensburg

AHL

7:05 — Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
 
 
 
 
0
0
0
0
0