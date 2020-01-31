Local sports schedule for Jan. 31

TODAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Cliff
7 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg
7:30 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs
7:30 — Mifflin County at Carlisle
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at CD East
7:30 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro
7:30 — Red Land at Lower Dauphin
7:30 — Northern at Shippensburg
7:30 — Steel-High at Trinity
GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 — Shippensburg at Northern
7 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra
7:30 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring
7:30 — Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt
7:30 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill
7:30 — CD East at Cumberland Valley
7:30 — Carlisle at Mifflin County
7:30 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land
7:30 — Trinity at Steel-High
SWIMMING
4 — Carlisle at Big Spring
5 — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.
4 — North Penn Invitational
Cumberland Valley
CPIHL
7:15 — Cumberland Valley at Manheim Twp., at Lancaster Ice Rink
8:15 — Twin Valley at Keystone Kraken, at Twin Ponds
COLLEGE WRESTLING
11 a.m. — Messiah at Wheaton Invitational
7 — Pitt-Johnstown at Shippensburg
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
4 — Shippensburg at National Invitational
4 — Shippensburg at Bison Open & Multi
5 — Dickinson at NYU Invitational
AHL
7 — Hershey at Bridgeport