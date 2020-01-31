Local sports schedule for Jan. 31
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for Jan. 31

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Bishop McDevitt at Cedar Cliff

7 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

7:30 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs

7:30 — Mifflin County at Carlisle

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at CD East

7:30 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro

7:30 — Red Land at Lower Dauphin

7:30 — Northern at Shippensburg

7:30 — Steel-High at Trinity

GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 — Shippensburg at Northern

7 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra

7:30 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring

7:30 — Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt

7:30 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill

7:30 — CD East at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — Carlisle at Mifflin County

7:30 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land

7:30 — Trinity at Steel-High

SWIMMING

4 — Carlisle at Big Spring

5 — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.

4 — North Penn Invitational

Cumberland Valley

CPIHL

7:15 — Cumberland Valley at Manheim Twp., at Lancaster Ice Rink

8:15 — Twin Valley at Keystone Kraken, at Twin Ponds

COLLEGE WRESTLING

11 a.m. — Messiah at Wheaton Invitational

7 — Pitt-Johnstown at Shippensburg

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

4 — Shippensburg at National Invitational

4 — Shippensburg at Bison Open & Multi

5 — Dickinson at NYU Invitational

AHL

7 — Hershey at Bridgeport

 
 
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News